HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of HUYA traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. 3,321,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,999. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53. HUYA has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,785,000 after buying an additional 5,049,252 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 135.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 98.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after purchasing an additional 719,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in HUYA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

