IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Cowen raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.57. 5,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,686. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.