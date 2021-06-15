Ibex Investors LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $60.49. 248,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,351,756. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

