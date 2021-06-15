Ibex Investors LLC Buys Shares of 13,755 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,755 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 812,184 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 172,373 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $3.85 on Tuesday, reaching $144.70. The stock had a trading volume of 53,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,359. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.