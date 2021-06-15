Ibex Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Ibex Investors LLC decreased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168,841 shares during the period. Nova Measuring Instruments accounts for about 3.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVMI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

