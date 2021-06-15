Ibex Investors LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000.

Shares of GBRGU remained flat at $$10.40 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

