Ibex Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,653 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,078 shares of company stock worth $3,240,918 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

