IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

IDEX has raised its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,584. IDEX has a 52 week low of $145.85 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

