IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.
IDEX has raised its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,584. IDEX has a 52 week low of $145.85 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.99.
In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
