Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Ronia F. Kruse Acquires 1,000 Shares

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Ronia F. Kruse purchased 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $22,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. 8,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,255. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.0% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 20.0% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 124,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.