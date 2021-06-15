Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Cut to GBX 494 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INF. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 580.88 ($7.59).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of INF opened at GBX 530 ($6.92) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 558.36. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.