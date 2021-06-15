Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Down 52.1% in May

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the May 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of IFJPY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 24,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,680. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFJPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

