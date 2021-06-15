ING Groep NV Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,929 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.5% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $264,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,852,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 67.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.8% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,383.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,296.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,508.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

