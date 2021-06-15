Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

UAUG opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44.

