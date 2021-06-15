Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.