Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Up 88.5% in May

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS IPXHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,293. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.54. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

