Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Up 88.5% in May

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
OTCMKTS IPXHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,293. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.54. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Inpex
See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.