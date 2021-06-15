Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Up 88.5% in May

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. 23,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Inpex has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02.
Inpex Company Profile
