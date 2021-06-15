Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Up 88.5% in May

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. 23,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Inpex has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

