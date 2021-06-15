Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub purchased 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 668,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,449. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $14,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

