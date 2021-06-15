Insider Buying: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Stephen Sadler purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,100,000.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 403,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The company has a market cap of C$16.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of C$47.95 and a 1-year high of C$64.00.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Open Text to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.00.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

