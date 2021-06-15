Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.70, for a total value of C$361,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$337,151.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total value of C$360,875.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total value of C$361,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00.

Shares of TSE:CM traded up C$1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$145.89. 1,311,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,092. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.54. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$89.42 and a 1-year high of C$146.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6048884 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.62.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.