Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Mulleady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $324,525.00.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. 1,552,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,724 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $21,951,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $16,283,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 530,219 shares in the last quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

