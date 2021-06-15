Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 7,830 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,097. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

