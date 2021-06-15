Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $13,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 768,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $812,433.78.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $42,547.26.

On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $71,538.44.

On Thursday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $280,456.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 183,105 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $745,237.35.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $919,207.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 5,737,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,478. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $296.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.69.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

EMAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

