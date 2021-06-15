Insider Selling: INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ INMB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 190,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,009. The company has a market capitalization of $268.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.71. INmune Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
