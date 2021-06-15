Insider Selling: INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 190,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,009. The company has a market capitalization of $268.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.71. INmune Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $3,747,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

