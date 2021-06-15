Insider Selling: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells 1,147 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00.

Shares of KOD stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.32. 230,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,044. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

