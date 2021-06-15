Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vince Craig Hopkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00.

Shares of ON traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. 5,244,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,323. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $295,803,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

