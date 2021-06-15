Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Sells 13,470 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith sold 13,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $532,469.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,226. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,061,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

