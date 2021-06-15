Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$40,999.63 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 6,581 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total transaction of C$40,999.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at C$50,992.55.

TSE PEY opened at C$7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.61. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$7.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

PEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.60.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

