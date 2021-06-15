Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Sells $4,566,400.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IBP traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 197,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,192. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.59. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBP. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $16,722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after buying an additional 96,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

