Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $234.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

