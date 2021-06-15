Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

