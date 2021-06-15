Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.57

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.57 and last traded at C$20.47, with a volume of 917026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.89.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.31.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.