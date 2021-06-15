Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the May 13th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of ITPOF opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $345.57 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

ITPOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

