Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 46,045 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,479,000 after acquiring an additional 430,863 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after acquiring an additional 403,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,389,000.

PCY stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46.

