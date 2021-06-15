Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the May 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period.

PSCF stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.40. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

