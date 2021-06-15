InvestDigital (IDT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $62,353.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $465,907.11 and $62,353.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00060515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00768904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00083657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.46 or 0.07785870 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

IDT is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,405,547 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

