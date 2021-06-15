Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys 82,406 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,406 shares during the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust accounts for 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $46,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,882,000 after purchasing an additional 501,818 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 149,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $22.89. 6,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,181. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

