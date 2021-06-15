Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $44.73 Million Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares during the quarter. CBIZ accounts for about 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 2.58% of CBIZ worth $44,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CBIZ by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 57,272 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in CBIZ by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.64. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $172,584.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,309 shares of company stock worth $911,400. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

