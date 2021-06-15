Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Increases Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 556,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $41,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.48. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.