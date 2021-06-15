Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Purchases 20,102 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the quarter. Oxford Industries accounts for 1.4% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 3.72% of Oxford Industries worth $54,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

OXM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.43. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,429. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,067.20 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

