Investors Buy High Volume of CDK Global Call Options (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,161 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,470% compared to the average daily volume of 123 call options.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. 15,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 57,956 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 811,025 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

