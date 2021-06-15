Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,635 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,333% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. 1,047,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 75,444 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.