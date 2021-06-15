Investors Buy Large Volume of Monster Beverage Put Options (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,416 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,664% compared to the typical volume of 307 put options.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $92.70. 14,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.47. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $66.62 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $332,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $91,122,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

