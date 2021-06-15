Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,448 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 574% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,254 call options.

VZIO stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. 203,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.40. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

VZIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In related news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $567,506.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

