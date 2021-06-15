Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.42.

Shares of INVH opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,755,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200,911 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.4% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

