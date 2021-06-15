Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.42.

Shares of INVH opened at $37.81 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 105.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

