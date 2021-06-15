IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $475.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

