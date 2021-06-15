IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,282 shares of company stock worth $35,768,083. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

