IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $979,596,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

