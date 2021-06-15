iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $83.77. 435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.77. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $85.79.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

