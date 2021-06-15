iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.03% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $161,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $82.34.

